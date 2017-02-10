Politicians In Ghana Are Not Committed To Effective Decentralization

Since the institution of the decentralization programme, Ghana has had less significant impact from the programme. This is due to the lack of political will on the part of central governments. Central governments have deliberately confused decentralization with deconcentration. This style of leadership does not allow the programme run naturally and therefore less significant impact from the policy/programme. For example the recent local government amendment bill which was passed by parliament is a clear interference from the central government.

Already there are issues surrounding the appointment of district chief executives which political parties promised to let the people elect their own district political heads. The government appointing people to occupy certain key positions in the assemblies is only one of the political parties strategies to satisfy political parties interest. Past governments are also guilty of interfering and satisfying political party interest.

However,when there is an effective decentralization devoid of any interference from the central government, empowering the assemblies by giving them the capacity to also collect revenues and not depend only on central government's disbursement, ensure true representation at the assemblies, this would ensure a significant impact on the country.

It is about time politicians look at the decentralization programme as one key area that can also determine the strength of our democracy and also reducing poverty. Politicians pay too much attention to the creation of regions and putting up more assemblies that would be used to satisfy political parties own interest.

Edward Azumah Adam is the Chief Executive Officer of Aid to the Vulnerable Foundation,member of local governance network(LOGNET) Ashanti Region.

