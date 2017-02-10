I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 10 February 2017 08:15 CET

Brong Ahafo Regional Police command To Beef Up Security Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

Source: Techimantimes.com

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has assured their readiness to protect lives and properties as the Valentine’s Day celebrations draw nearer.

Acting Public Relations Officer for the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command, Sergeant Samson Gbande said the collaboration between the public and the police will help to toe down on criminal activities.

He posited that there is the need for them to beef up security because the euphoria surrounding the Valentine’s Day is more intense than that of the Christmas Day celebration.

Sergeant Gbande said the strategies that they are to implement would ensure an incident free Valentine’s Day as the petrol team will do their work diligently.

The Acting B/A Police PRO advised residents who will go out on night outings to celebrate the day to take their home safety into consideration by locking their doors and turn on their security lights.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

Life is war which no-one can modify.
By: Estee Nash, Aviano-I
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img