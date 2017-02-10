Brong Ahafo Regional Police command To Beef Up Security Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has assured their readiness to protect lives and properties as the Valentine’s Day celebrations draw nearer.

Acting Public Relations Officer for the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command, Sergeant Samson Gbande said the collaboration between the public and the police will help to toe down on criminal activities.

He posited that there is the need for them to beef up security because the euphoria surrounding the Valentine’s Day is more intense than that of the Christmas Day celebration.

Sergeant Gbande said the strategies that they are to implement would ensure an incident free Valentine’s Day as the petrol team will do their work diligently.

The Acting B/A Police PRO advised residents who will go out on night outings to celebrate the day to take their home safety into consideration by locking their doors and turn on their security lights.