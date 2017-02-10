Former NDC MP calls for arrest of people keeping state vehicles

A Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ablekuma Central has called on the government to arrest any member of the party found to have taken any state property or cars home.

According to Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, possessing state property unlawfully is “criminal”, and hence anyone found culpable must be prosecuted.

“Anyone who has taken any vehicle home is criminal so arrest that person and put the person before the law but until they establish it, they should stop it,” he urged the government.

His comment is in reaction to claims that none of former President John Mahama’s numerous Toyota Avalons as well as the Land Cruisers can be traced at the pool at the Flagstaff House, with the strong suspicion that they have been hidden.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has said over 200 vehicles in the presidential pool were nowhere to be found at the Flagstaff House.

He said President Nana Akufo-Addo has been forced to use a 2007 model of a saloon car to discharge his duties in Accra.

However, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Thursday, Tetteh Chaie expressed shock at the allegation being peddled.

In his view, there are records on every car at the Presidency thus it will be very difficult for anyone to take it out without it being entered into a log book.

The former Ablekuma Central MP maintained that the claim of 200 missing cars is part of a vile propaganda to incite Ghanaians against the erstwhile John Mahama-led administration.

He described as “undemocratic” the communist inferior tactics cars are taken from government appointees by hoodlums of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Tetteh Chaie said Ghana is not a lawless state, “we are in a country with rules and regulations so allow the police to work”.