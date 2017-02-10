2017 Pints Of Blood Targeted For 6th MTN Ghana Save A Life Campaign

The MTN Ghana Foundation aims at collecting at least 2,017 pints of blood at this year’s “Save a Life” Blood Donation project slated for 14th February, 2017.

The MTN “Save a Life” project is an annual Valentine’s Day blood donation exercise, organized by the MTN Ghana Foundation which gives MTN staff and other individuals the opportunity to donate blood and stock the National Blood Bank and other regional hospitals.

The initiative started in 2011 in response to calls made by the National Blood Transfusion Service for voluntary contributions to replenish critically low stocks of blood.

This year’s edition will be expanded to locations in all 10 regions of the country. The exercise will be held at the following regions and locations: Greater Accra- MTN House at Ridge near Vanguard Assurance; MTN office on Graphic Road, near Obetsebi Lamptey circle; Volta - Roman Catholic Church (Sacred Cathedral), Opposite Fidelity Bank, Ho; Eastern- Jackson Park, Koforidua; Central- Aggrey Memorial SHS, Cape Coast ; Western- Fiaseman SHS, Tarkwa and frontage of MTN Market Circle Office, Takoradi; Ashanti- Adum near Poku Trading; Brong Ahafo- Victoria Park, Sunyani; Northern- Tamale Regional Library; Upper East - Lorry Station, Bolgatanga; and Upper West -Lawra Basket Ball Court.

Commenting on the annual exercise, Mrs Cynthia Lumor, Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, revealed that MTN Ghana Foundation aims to help Ghana attain the World Health Organisation (WHO) target of obtaining 100% unpaid voluntary blood donation by 2020.

“As a nation, we experience perennial shortage of blood at the National Blood Bank and other regional hospitals due to inadequate numbers of voluntary donors. MTN is committed to making lives a whole lot brighter and that is why we are championing this cause which is critical to the survival of many people. We are calling on other corporate institutions and the general public to come out to support our efforts by donating blood,” she added.

To add to the excitement of Valentine’s Day, there will be opportunities for donors to share “selfies” on social media so they can win amazing prizes. Special prizes will also be given to frequent donors of the MTN Save a Life campaign.

MTN Ghana Foundation instituted the annual blood donation exercise in 2011 and has collected a total of 3,715 pints. In 2016 alone, the exercise yielded 1, 645 pints of blood. In recognition for its efforts, the MTN Ghana Foundation was adjudged the highest corporate blood donor in 2013, second highest corporate donor in 2014 and one of the highest corporate donors in 2015.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment.

From inception to December 2015, the Foundation had undertaken 135 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research.

Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.