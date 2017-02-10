Parliament completes vetting of sector ministers

Parliament on Thursday completed the vetting of ministers, with the vetting of the minister nominees for the Fisheries and Aquaculture and Information portfolios.

25 of the ministers vetted out of the 36, have already been sworn in, though one of the ministers, Otiko Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, has been sued by two Minority MPs following her approval by parliament.

Otiko Djaba being sworn in as Gender Minister

Two NDC MPs, MP for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, and the MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, filed a writ at the Supreme Court to revoke the appointment of Madam Djaba praying the court to nullify her nomination and swearing-in due to her failure to undertake the mandatory national service.

The Minority in Parliament had kicked against and subsequently boycotted her approval in Parliament.

Another Minister nominee, Catherine Afeku may face similar problems following her admission she too did not undertake the mandatory national service.

Catherine Afeku

Bribery scandal

The vetting committee was also rocked by a bribery scandal after some allegations made by some members of the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee.

A Minority member of the Committee, Mahama Ayariga, alleged that the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, attempted to bribe the Minority members to secure approval of his nomination.

Mr. Ayariga said Mr. Agyarko tried bribing 10 Minority members on the Committee with GHc 3,000 each.

The Railways Development Minister, also former Attorney-General, Joe Ghartey, has been tasked to lead a five-member committee approved by Parliament, to investigate the bribery scandal.

The committee was given 30 days [till March 3, 2017] to come out with its findings.

Find below the list of ministers vetted

Ministers approved and sworn-in

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery

Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah

Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey

Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Anthony Akoto Osei

Minister for Planning, George Yaw Gyan-Baffour

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba

Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, Boakye Agyarko

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta

Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu Ekuful

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Gloria Afua Akuffo

Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda

Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, Dan Kweku Botwe

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu

Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah

Minister of Employment and Social Welfare, Ignatius Bafuor Awuah

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Ministers awaiting approval

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Minister for Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye

Minister of Inner cities and Zongo Development, Abubakar Boniface Siddique

Minister of Business Development, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi

Minister of Aviation, Cecelia Dapaah

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Catherine Ablema Afeku

Minister for Planning, Professor Gyan Baffour

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana