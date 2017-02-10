Parliament completes vetting of sector ministers
Parliament on Thursday completed the vetting of ministers, with the vetting of the minister nominees for the Fisheries and Aquaculture and Information portfolios.
25 of the ministers vetted out of the 36, have already been sworn in, though one of the ministers, Otiko Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, has been sued by two Minority MPs following her approval by parliament.
Two NDC MPs, MP for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, and the MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, filed a writ at the Supreme Court to revoke the appointment of Madam Djaba praying the court to nullify her nomination and swearing-in due to her failure to undertake the mandatory national service.
The Minority in Parliament had kicked against and subsequently boycotted her approval in Parliament.
Another Minister nominee, Catherine Afeku may face similar problems following her admission she too did not undertake the mandatory national service.
Bribery scandal
The vetting committee was also rocked by a bribery scandal after some allegations made by some members of the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee.
A Minority member of the Committee, Mahama Ayariga, alleged that the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, attempted to bribe the Minority members to secure approval of his nomination.
Mr. Ayariga said Mr. Agyarko tried bribing 10 Minority members on the Committee with GHc 3,000 each.
The Railways Development Minister, also former Attorney-General, Joe Ghartey, has been tasked to lead a five-member committee approved by Parliament, to investigate the bribery scandal.
The committee was given 30 days [till March 3, 2017] to come out with its findings.
Find below the list of ministers vetted
Ministers approved and sworn-in
Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo
Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery
Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah
Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey
Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Anthony Akoto Osei
Minister for Planning, George Yaw Gyan-Baffour
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba
Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, Boakye Agyarko
Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta
Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen
Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul
Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta
Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu Ekuful
Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu
Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto
Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Gloria Afua Akuffo
Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea
Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda
Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development, Dan Kweku Botwe
Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu
Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah
Minister of Employment and Social Welfare, Ignatius Bafuor Awuah
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
Ministers awaiting approval
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Minister for Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson
Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye
Minister of Inner cities and Zongo Development, Abubakar Boniface Siddique
Minister of Business Development, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal
Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid
Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi
Minister of Aviation, Cecelia Dapaah
Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah
Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Catherine Ablema Afeku
Minister for Planning, Professor Gyan Baffour
