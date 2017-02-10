We accounted for all state vehicles – Kwakye Ofosu

The deputy minister for Communications under in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the former government had duly handed over all state vehicles to the new government.

According to him, the claims by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government that over 200 state cars are missing, has nothing to do with the immediate past government.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, revealed to the media on Wednesday [February 8] that, there are so far 208 cars unaccounted for from the Flagstaff House's vehicle pool, based on the assessment of some car models in the inventory.

His claims suggested that some officials of the immediate past government were in possession of the vehicles, but according to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the NDC government cannot be blamed.

He said the new government must provide further information on the specific cars identified to be missing to enable proper checks and references and a possible search to find them.

“The claim that this vehicles cannot be found is completely untrue to the extent that they [NPP] are unable to tell you what specific vehicles they cannot find. We have given you a list, the vehicles are parked at specific places that you are aware of and you unable to say they registration number and chassis number of the missing vehicles.”

“It is when they are able to provide this specific information that we will be able to cross reference with the list that we gave them and then those vehicles will be looked for if they are indeed missing. But at this stage and as far as we are concerned, every vehicle that we need to account for, we have done, and the onus is on them to provide very specific information,” Kwakye Ofosu said.

A statement signed by the former Deputy Chief of Staff, Johnny Osei Kofi, also described the new government’s claims as “false, baseless and without merit.”

The statement said, the “distortions and bad faith that have characterized the conduct of the NPP side of the Transition team.”

It explained that “both the Assets and Logistics Committee on the NPP side were given a detailed list of all vehicles in the pool at the Presidency. More importantly, a total of 641 vehicles were listed and properly accounted for. This was duly captured in the handing over notes.” It also called on the government to provide further evidence to back its claims of lost vehicles.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana