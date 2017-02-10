Court Frees International Gold Scammer Dr. Kofi Marfo

On Thursday, 9th February, 2017, the Accra Circuit Court 2, discharged Dr. Kofi Marfo, who was accused by the Independent Presidential Candidate for 2012 and 2016 election (JOY) for scamming his business to the tune of $400,000 in a Gold deal.

In an interview with JOY, he says wonders in our courts are not ending in these times.

"This is a man, whose arrest caused Former National Security Coordinator, Col. Larry Gbevlo Lartey's job. Dr. Marfo, who was being protected by wicked and evil hearted leader, John Mahama, as Hon Otiko Djaba boldly puts it was not surprising to me at all."

JOY went on to add wondering "how can a case where evidence is tendered in as a proof and the accused never cross examined, for a genuine court, to rule as no case.".

According to information available, the accused syndicated ally Jeremiah Seidu, of Bole, pledged to pay the money involved at the Airport Police Station Accra, in the presence of the Crime Officer, Felix Anyidaho, but later reneged on his commitment due to Executive protection he enjoyed like the DKM fraudsters under John Mahama..

JOY says he has requested for the proceedings and ruling and will petition the new AG Gloria Akuffo for possible recovery of his funds.