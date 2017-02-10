Ghanaians in UAE most generous long distance lovers

New data released this Valentine’s Day season by money transfer service WorldRemit shows that Ghanaians living in the United Arab Emirates are sending on average US$203 (GHC893.2) more than usual to their loved ones for Valentine’s Day.

The Report says this makes Ghanaians in the UAE "the most generous long distance lovers".

Following closely behind are Ghanaians living in Sweden, sending on average US$76 (GHC334.4) more than usual; then Ghanaians in Germany, sending on average US$17 (GHC74.8) more.

Remittances play an important role in the economy of Ghana, helping millions of Ghanaians start small businesses, pay school fees and settle medical bills among other things.

According to official World Bank data, Ghanaians abroad sent almost US$5 billion back home to friends and family in 2015.

Director of Mobile Partnerships at WorldRemit, Alis Murphy said: “Looking at this year’s data we can see that Ghanaians in the UAE, Sweden and Germany are planning ahead and sending more money to their loved ones in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. On average, these groups sent $17 to $203 more for Valentine’s Day compared to the next week to mark the occasion.”

The WorldRemit app lets people send money straight from their smartphone, instead of having to travel to a money transfer agent. Those receiving money, often in developing countries, can collect the funds as Mobile Money, bank transfer, for cash pickup or as a mobile airtime top-up.

WorldRemit’s service is available to senders in 50 countries. It offers transfers to more than 140 destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas. WorldRemit customers send 580,000 transfers every month.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com