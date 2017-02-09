Fishermen deserve as much attention as farmers - Fisheries Minister-designate

The Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture has defended the introduction of a Fish Festival in recognition of the contribution of fisher folks.

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye said the annual Farmers Day which celebrates all Ghanaian farmers does not pay enough attention to those in the fishing sector during the awards ceremony.

She told Parliament's Appointment Committee during her vetting Thursday that the fisherfolks need the same attention and recognition as the farmers.

Ghana is known to be amongst the highest consumers of fish globally..

In 2015 the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development launched the Greater Accra Fish Festival to celebrate the efforts of fishermen and fish processors.

The then Minister Madam Sherry Ayittey who launched the maiden festival which was held in Prampram stated that the fish festival was the government’s way of recognising the role of the fisheries sector to national development.

“Fishing is a very challenging endeavour and therefore the need to celebrate the work of fishers in the same way as other occupations is celebrated in Ghana,” she noted.

She added that the fisheries industry contributes significantly to the national economy, employing directly and along its value chain, an estimated 10 percent of the population.

According to the incoming Fisheries Minister, the Farmers Day in its current form does little in acknowledging the fisherfolks which and that must changed.

Speaking to the issue of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) campaign promise of building beach landing sites and storage facilities in Cape Coast, Maniford, Teshie, Axim, Keta, Adaa, Jamestown and other areas along the coast, Mrs Quaye said she is studying the contractual agreement and would ensure that they are established.

The Member of parliament for Krowor Constituency said she would also ensure that Jamestown which has been earmarked for a fishing harbour would be done.

On the issue of premix fuel which has become a teething problem in fishing communities when it comes to the procurement and distribution, the Minister-designate said if passed, the problems of diversion and adulteration of the product would be a thing of the past.

She promised to ensure that the laws governing the procurement and distribution of the product are enforced, adding that she would hold a stakeholder consultation and give the fisherfolks some power to be able to police their own interest.

Mrs Quaye is also looking forward to employing people to handle the monitoring, controlling and surveillance of premix fuel environment to prevent some interested parties from hijacking the product.

They would also ensure that when the premix is procured to a particular landing beach, it is delivered to where it is supposed destination.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim