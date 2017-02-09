Kan Dapaah’s Encounter With Appointment Committee (Part 2)

Haruna Iddrisu – Chairman, let me thank the Hon Minister-designate for National Security. Undoubtedly a fine gentleman and you redeemed yourself very well as Member of Parliament conspicuously lost in your CV. You will be exercising a very important mandate that borders on the security of the state, per the provisions of the Constitution under article 83.

You've been a member of the National Security Council, but as I refer to your CV, you refer to boards and councils. It is missing, but it does you a lot of good. Having served under 83 (c); Minister for Defence, Minister for Interior, you necessarily served on the National Security Council. If I indulge you further, your national award, both Togo and Ghana, whether we will not be able to add a year of the award in order that for reference purposes we know. I thank you and congratulations.

Kan-Dapaah – Hon Chairman, they were both earned in 2008.

Chairman – Did you serve on the National Security Council?

Kan-Dapaah – As Minister of Defence.

Chairman – So let the record reflect that he served on the National Security Council

Alhassan Suhuyini – Thank you Mr Chairman. I want your guidance. Mr Chairman, maybe before I proceed I want your guidance, sorry, because I came in a bit late. It is a question on the CV, but it is also not a question of a National Security. A question of his role in a matter that was before the Judgment Debt Commission. Can I ask a question on that?

Chairman – Okay, let's hear you. If I think is not advisable for him to answer, I’ll rule it out, but please ask.

Alhassan Suhuyini – Alright, thank you very much. Hon Minister, now when the Judgment Debt Commission was sitting, there was a very controversial matter that came up. It had to do with the sale of a drillship.

Now, witnesses who appeared before the commission, one of such witnesses, Hon K. T. Hammond, made reference to a committee that you set up when you were Minister for Energy to negotiate with Société Generale and others in the sale of the drillship. He also indicated the membership of the committee to include Dr Esigah Agambila, who was at the time a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Finance.

He came out to say that he was not a member of any such committee, and has no knowledge of a committee such as that that was set up at the time. You were not at the commission, so that matter still hangs. I just want to know what you remember, as far as that sale was concerned, and did you, indeed, form this committee that included these people to negotiate the sale of [the] Ghana drillship?

Kan-Dapaah – Hon Chairman, no such committee was set up to sell the drillship. What happened was that, there was an attempt to settle with the company that we were owing. A committee was set up to do that negotiation.

I do now that they did have some meetings, but before they came up with a final report, the company that we were owing had been able to get judgment, and at that point, they were not willing to negotiate any further, so not much came out of the committee. I have heard the Hon member, Dr Agambila, saying that he did not remember serving on that committee, obviously, we have to check from the records of the ministry. He was a member, if what he meant is that he had not been able to attend any of the meetings, that probably, is another issue all together, but yet still, a committee was set up and he was supposed to be a member of that committee.

The outcome of the committee's work, to me, is not all, because I said before they had been able to conclude their work Société Generale had obtained court judgment, and why will they negotiate when the court said you must pay them this amount?

Haruna Iddrisu – Chairman, thank you once again. The Minister for National Security will largely be operating under Act 526 the Security and Intelligence Act of 1996. Therefore, Hon Minister-designate, you will be responsible to secure the security of the state. There's a political disease in the last seven years that following the successful and particularly smooth transfer of political power, members of political parties have become victims of either persons who are seeking to celebrate or jubilate, and that infringes on the right of other persons, resulting, sometimes, in loss of lives, loss of properties. There's been an effort by some people to even take over public institutions. Can you assure this committee that you will deal with this disease, recognising the first principle of national justice and equality before the law? Thank you.

Kan-Dapaah – Hon Chairman, when you ask people why they do that, the only response they gave is, but they did it to us. But, as you will agree, two wrongs will never make one right, and I think, as we go along, we should find a way of stopping such behaviour. Now, I think the creation of a Minister for National Security, which then enables the ministry and the secretariat to be more accountable to the people of Ghana, because we have to report to Parliament on regular basis, this time it will give the chance or opportunity to address some of these issues.

Haruna Iddrisu – Chairman, thank you once again. We've had post-election violence, Sawaba in Kumasi, Agbobloshi daily. I'm sure even within the precincts of and outside Parliament, we have victims of it. Can you assure the Ghanaian public that you will ensure that the security agencies deal ruthlessly with any Ghanaian seeking to undermine the peace of the country, and seeking to take over any public institutions?

Kan-Dapaah – Hon Chairman, let me, in this connection, congratulate the Ghana Police Service for the effort they have made in recent times, in trying to stop the unfortunate incidents. I think they have been very, very firm; they have been very, very strict. As a result of which the problem is no longer existing to a very large extent, even to stop that, but Hon Member, I can assure you that I do fully support that we must make people to agree to respect the laws of Ghana. If we don't respect the laws of our country, we will always be in trouble, and I agree with you.

Mahama Ayariga – Thank you very much Mr Chairman. In your response to Hon Minority Leader's question, you mentioned the establishment of a Ministry of National Security. Are you Minister responsible for National Security or a Ministry National Security has established? If one has been established, do you think that establishment will have a problem with Article 85 of the Constitution?

Kan-Dapaah– Hon Chair, my understanding is that I am being vetted for the position of Minister for National Security. Hon Chairman, I want explain that this will not be the first time that we doing that. Under the NDC, they found it necessary to establish such a ministry, which was headed by Mr Totobi Quakyi. During President Kufour's era, he also found it necessary to do the same thing. I know that the Hon member is a lawyer of repute. If he thinks there are some constitutional issues which need to be addressed, I think it is appropriate that he points it out to the authorities.

Titus Glover – Congratulations! A major challenge to our national security is the galamsey menace that has led to the destruction of our water bodies and vegetation. I want to find out how are you going to collaborate with other security agencies; the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and other institutions to ensure we bring some sanity in the destruction of our vegetation and water bodies to enhance national security? Thank you.

Kan-Dapaah – Hon Chairman, I believe when we go to discuss the national security matters in-camera this is one of the issues that we probably may want to consider seriously. It's certainly one of the major security challenges in this country, and I think we should find a way to deal with it in a manner that can stop it.

Chairman – I think the way we are going, we will ask one more question and we close the public section and go into the closed-door section, where other questions relating to security would be asked. So, please hold your fire. Just one more question, because it relates to a petition that has been put before us from the public, so I will give him the opportunity to respond to that, and then we go into a closed session.

Hon Kan-Dapaah, a member of the public has put a petition before us, and two issues are raised. One, that when you were a Minister for Defence you were given information about a ship carrying cocaine, and you failed to act on it. Two, that one John King, in cables released through wikileaks, said that you were dismissive and irritated when those issues were brought to your attention for discussion. We will like to hear your response to these allegations.

Kan-Dapaah – Thank you Hon Chairman. With regards to the cocaine that came into the country, in actual fact, I wasn't even the Minister, and Hon Chairman, it wasn't as the Ministry of Defence. It was as the Minister for the Interior. I was appointed Minister for the Interior on the 5th of May, it took me about one week before I even went there. The ship and the laws and the problems that came with it was on 3rd May, so at the time it happened, I wasn't the Minister.

But, Hon Chairman, I want to explain that so far as matters of NACOB is concerned, the Minister for the Interior has nothing to do with it. The Minister of the Interior would not know of the work they do. The Minister for the Interior is only responsible for the administrative work of that Ministry. So, even if I was there at the time, I wouldn't have been informed of what they were doing, but I think the key thing is that the ship arrived and the problems arose on the 3rd of May; I wasn't the Minister.

Chairman – Were you dismissive of one John King?

Kan-Dapaah – Hon Chairman, this was contained in a wikileaks publication, where it was said that when I met this gentleman I was dismissive and irritated, when he talked to me about the drug menace of at the airport.

I did issue a press statement immediately thereafter to explain what happened, and with you permission, Hon Chairman, I will want to quote from that press statement, and I said that the agent, in fact, did come to my office, and he expressed concerns about some security leakages at the airport on drugs, and that he did not think that the government was doing enough.

The agent was aware that my role as the Minister of Interior was such that I would not be involved in operational matters, but yes, we engaged in a conversation. He made his point very, very strongly. In an equal manner, I also made my point strongly. I said to him that I did not share in his view, as much as is related to me.

I referred to a number of actions that the government of Ghana had taken at those that related to my ministry. I pointed out to him that we had introduced what we call the West Bridge Project, which I can explain to you when we are in-camera, which had been commissioned not long before our conversation, and which the Home Office Minister from UK had commended that it was a very, very example of how to tackle the cocaine trade.

And I said to him that he should be aware of that statement made by the Minister. I explained to him that we had given enough funds to the NACOB for them to engage more people, and also undergo training, and that it all came from the Ministry of Interior. I also said that we had given them money to complete the headquarters building, which had been abandoned for some time. So I made these points to him. I really don't understand how he thought I was irritated and dismissive; if making my views known to him is what he calls dismissive, then I disagree.

But, Hon Chairman, it may also be useful to tell this House that in the same wikileaks report, there was another article about me, which, Hon Chairman read as recently as June 19. The Minister of Interior, Albert Kan-Dapaah, publically asserted this morning that restructuring and re-strengthening NACOB, particularly the human resource capacity of the body, is one of the key issues the government has decided to address urgently.

He was speaking to a health of mission meeting in Accra, and he did indicate that he was very concerned about Ghanaians’ growing narcotics problem, and its potential impact. So the same report also had some nice words to say about me, but as for being dismissive and irritated, I don't think that was the case, and I want to believe that as many Ghanaians that know me do know that that is not how I operate.

Sarah Adwoa Safo – Hon nominee, that will be all for it. I will take one more from Hon Sampson Ahi, and then we can go into camera so that the media and all other persons can excuse us. Thank you!

Sampson Ahi – Thank you Madam Chairperson. With regards to the takeovers by the NPP youth after the elections – It happened in my constituency, and when it happened I know leading members of NPP came out to condemn the act (Adwoa Safo interjects)

Adwoa Safo – Hon Member, I believe that this question was asked, and the nominee has answered the question. We have to also not be repeating ourselves. I believe that if we should reduce it to in my constituency, I won't end this matter. So the general question has been answered, let's take another.

Sampson Ahi – No, it's a different question.

Adwoa Safo – You have a different question?

Sampson Ahi – Yes.

Adwoa Safo – Okay then reframe it.

Sampson Ahi – On the matter of takeovers. People believe that the President must speak to the matter to bring a stop to it. Will the nominee advice His Excellency the President to speak to the matter, so that people who are doing it illegally will put a stop to it? Because, his words are stronger than those who have condemned the act.

Adwoa Safo – Hon Member, I have the power to admit questions or not. I believe that when we go into camera, details of such questions can be provided. But now we are dealing with general matters, and we have all come to that conclusion, so I will overrule that question.

Haruna – Chairperson, before going into the closed session, may we kindly request the nominee to tender the press statement that you referred to, and the other paragraphs, into evidence to be part of the records of this committee, so that clerks will have it, thank you.

Document not available (Adwoa Safo intervenes)

Adwoa Safo – Hon nominee, if you don't have it here, you can tender it to the committee later. I believe that at this point we will retire and hold further discussions in-camera. So if the media and other persons could excuse us, thank you!