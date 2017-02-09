Okudzeto Cautions NPP Activists Against Vandalism

Mr Sam Okudzeto, a legal luminary, has urged activists of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) to desist from raiding and vandalising state assets. He said the NPP must take up the responsibility of educating its supporters to desist from destroying state assets.

“Your party has won power, but you are not the one governing. It is the people we elected into office who are the ones supposed to be governing. If all of us are supposed to take the laws into our hands, we will have chaos,” Mr Okudzeto stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on the sideline of a roundtable organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA).

“We are not in the jungle. We are in a civilised society, where there are rules; there are laws. So we should allow the rules and laws to operate. Those kids need to be educated to make them understand.

“If you vandalise SADA office, it is a national asset you are destroying. If you lock up SADA office, will that put food on your table?” He said a change in government does not mean that state properties should be vandalized, and urged party activists to be patient for those they had elected to settle down in office, so that they could decide on whether there were vacancies for people to be employed or not.

The roundtable, dubbed: “Africa Through The Eyes of BRICS', was addressed by Professor Oliver Stuenkel, an Associate Professor of International Relations at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) in São Paulo.

Source: GNA

