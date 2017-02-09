I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Business & Finance | 9 February 2017 17:11 CET

We’ll Build 14 Landing Beaches – Afoley Quaye

By Daily Guide
Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye
Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye

Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture,  Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye,  has said a total of fourteen (14) landing beaches will be constructed  in areas such as James town, Krowor, Keta among others.

Appearing before the appointment committee of Parliament on Thursday, February 9, she said when given the nod as Minister, she will ensure these landing beaches are built for the development and welfare of fisher folks.

“We will build landing beaches at Keta in the Volta Region, Teshie, Krowor  which we did not capture,  but we will do so.We will also build landing beaches at  James town as well, which  was earmarked for a fishing harbor and we will ensure that a fishing harbor is developed at Jamestown. We will work towards the building of  fourteen landing beaches in all”.

Also reacting to questions on the improvement of premix fuel for fisher folks, Elizabeth Afoley said her ministry will ensure that the laws are enforced  in the procurement and distribution of premix fuel.

“The procurement and distribution of premix fuel is faulted with so many issues, chief among is diversion and adulteration of the product. I will ensure that our laws are enforced in the procurement and distribution of premix fuel.

“We will also ensure that monitoring, control and surveillance works in this regard… We will allocate regions to coordinators to ensure that premix fuel arrive at designated landing beaches and get feedback from the coordinators. We will help preserve the canoes from the annual tidal waves by  putting  together  a  calendar on  the tidal waves so that our fisher folks will  know where to pitch their  canoes,” she noted.

-Starrfmonline

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Business & Finance

It pays to lead
By: akaso
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img