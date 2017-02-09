I’ll sanitize ‘polluted’ political sphere – Mustapha Hamid

Minister Nominee for Information, Mustapha Hamid has promised to sanitize what he describes as the “polluted” political environment when approved by Parliament's Appointments Committee.

Mr . Hamid made the promise in response to a query from the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Suhuyini Alhassan for describing the former President Mahama as an unrepentant bigot.

“I regret the polluted political environment that enables people from both sides of the political divide to throw such invectives into the public space and poison the atmosphere. I regret that environment so much. If by your grace I am Minister I shall work to rid our environment of such pollution.

“ I promise you that I will not manufacture stuff. I want to reiterate that I will contribute my quota in ensuring that we have a sane political environment where we are not insulting and attacking each other and mudslinging one another. I will try my best to create that atmosphere…” said Mr. Hamid.

The Minister Nominee further explained that he made the comment “in a rebuttal to the NDC tagging Nana Addo at that time as an ethnic bigot.”

Religious tolerance

When asked by Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Muburak on whether it is right for Muslim students in Christian schools to be forced to attend faith based services, he said Muslims who have decided to attend Christians schools should be willing to tolerate doctrines and practices from other religions.

“In my view Muslims who attend Christian schools should not be compelled to attend faith based services but there are other services that are held nearly as part of school discipline and I am saying that to the extent that in Islam, the prophet says actions are according to intentions and every man or woman will be rewarded according to that which he intended so if our students were to attend these services merely because they are curriculum based I do not see why Muslims should quarrel about that one. But they can quarrel about Muslims being compelled to attend faith services so that there is a balance.”

About Mustapha Hamid

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid is 45 years old.

He holds a Diploma in Education, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religious Studies and a Master of Philosophy Degree, also in Religious Studies, all from the University of Cape Coast.

He is presently a Senior Lecturer in Religious Studies at the University of Cape Coast, where he specializes in the areas of Islam & Gender and Political Thought in Islam.

Prior to taking up teaching, he worked in the media in various capacities as Editor of the High Street Journal, Editor of the Statesman newspaper, News Editor at the then Choice FM and Strategy 4 Planning Manager at Media Majique & Research Systems.

He has published widely in many prestigious academic journals around the world. In politics, he was National Youth Organiser of the NPP from 2002-2005. He has been Spokesperson for the President from 2007 to date.

He is married with five children.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

