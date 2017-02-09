Govt to attract investors into fisheries industry- Minister

Minister nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye has assured that government will create a conducive environment to attract investors into the fisheries industry.

According to her, the industry has the potential to provide jobs and also enhance economic development.

“We are going to form an inter-ministerial committee to ensure that any investor that wants to enter into aquaculture has a one stop permit to facilitate his project.” she said.

The minister made these statements when she took her turn at the Appointments Committee of parliament on Thursday.

Mrs. Quaye further added that the move will provide employment opportunities since the fisheries industry is interconnected with various sectors of the economy.

“We intend to increase employment in that area and we are positive the plan will work perfectly,” she said pointing out that, thousands of Ghanaians could be employed by the industry.

She expressed optimism that the interventions that would be rolled out by the ministry will substantially increase fish production within the shortest possible time.

“At the moment aquaculture provides about 50,000 metric tons of our total fish production. We intend to increase it to about 100,000 metric tons. So we will make the environment conducive within the shortest possible time.”

“Our mandate is within four years and so we are going to work within that time frame.” she said.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana