Happy Fm Presents 64 Awards For 2017 Family Fun Run

Every year promises to be greater as Lakeside Marina in collaboration with Happy Fm presents 64 awards in this year’s Family Fun Run and Walk edition launched in Accra.

Speaking at a news conference, the Director of Lakeside Marina, Salah Kwaku Kalmoni, said, the event is aimed at bringing together families, individuals and schools to promote healthy lifestyle and celebrate Ghana’s 60th Independence Day through physical exercise.

He noted that this event which marks the 7th edition of the annual 6km Family Fun Run and Walk is set to take place on Monday, 6th March, 2017 at the Lakeside Marina Park, Lakeside Estate.

“This year we are going to do something different. We are going to have our main run for 6km but we are going to also add another 10km track for 10 people who will start 5mins before the actual 6km event right from the Lakeside Marina Park to Tema Community 8 and then back to the usual point,” he stated.

Mr. Kalmoni added that special arrangements have been made for this year’s event to make it more successful and interesting.

According to him, 64 awards have been put up for this event which include the top three ward for the fastest man, top three award for the fastest woman, top three award for the fastest teenagers (male and female), fastest child for 12years and under, the fastest award for over 60years, 6 awards for families, an award for the fastest school team and one award for the fastest CEO.

The awards comes in the form of a medallion however the winning team for the schools take home a trophy for the school and a medallion for the team members.

The Head of Radio of Global Media Alliance, Mr. Naveen Singh indicated that due to the busy schedule of corporate officials in Ghana and the demand of family responsibilities, exercising becomes a challenging task.

He added that it is in this regard that such an avenue is being created through the Family Fun Run and Walk to keep them fit and stay healthy.

The Marketing Director of Lakeside Estate, Lawrence Worlassi de Souza, emphasized that to make this event more interesting and fun, a special package is being made for all 60year old persons who take part in this year’s event.

Over 400 people are expected to take part in this year’s event which will start at exactly 6:00am at the Lakeside Marina Park.

Registration for single entry is GHS40, family entry (for a team up to 5 members) is GHS 100 and GHS200 for school team of 5 members.

Registration centers include Silver Star Tower-Airport City, YFM Accra Mall, Happy FM-Asylum Down and Lakeside Marina Park.