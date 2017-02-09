Vetting Live: Mustapha Hamid takes turn at Appointment Committee

Information Minister designate Mustapha Hamid will begin a career transition from a lecturer to a Minister of state if he is approved by Parliament. His minor hurdle is a vetting which he has to cross and before him are 25 MPs who are members of the Appointments Committee of Parliament ready to grill him. A spokesperson to the president, eloquent and very active during the 2016 campaign, his vetting promises to be an interesting, if not a controversial one.

Hamid is now being taken through his CV and his career path as a journalist, radio show host and a politician.

Okudzeto wants to find out why he had to take 5 years to complete his Master of Philosophy. He provides an answer by saying that he was not on scholarship so he took more years and was given the opportunity by the University for extension.

Okudzeto again finds out why the nominee had short stints with Choice FM, Statesman Newspaper, and other companies, the nominee answers by saying he was young then and highly exuberant. He was happy companies were eager to engage his talents and willingly gave out his talent.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com