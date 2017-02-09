We’ll ensure justice for JB Danquah-Adu’s family – NPP

The New Patriotic Party says it will use every means available to provide justice and closure for the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North constituency, J.B. Danquah Adu by resolving his murder .

According to the party, the late Member of Parliament, would have played a pivotal role in the Nana Addo-led administration.

The Abuakwa North legislator was on Tuesday, February 9, 2016 stabbed to death at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

Two days after his murder, the Accra Regional Police Command, led by COP Dr George A. Dampare, led an operation to arrest a suspect who allegedly confessed to committing the crime.

Speaking to Citi News at a ceremony to mark the 1st anniversary of the death of the late Member of Parliament, a former Minister of Information in the erstwhile Kufour administration, Stephen Asamoah Boateng said the NPP is ready to assist the police to speed up the investigation.

“He would have been one of the key members of this government. We have to maybe push the knobs from the angle of the investigation to move it faster. We will match them ahead quickly and If there is something they need from government to aid their work, resource-wise, we would get the government to work on it so the police to come up with some conclusion.”

Meanwhile, wife of the Late J.B Danquah Adu, Ivy Danquah-Adu said they have been denied justice with the delay in closing investigations.

A prime suspect in the murder of a former Abuakwa North legislator, Daniel Asiedu is currently facing trial before an Accra Magistrate court.

The case has been ongoing for over 9 months.

–

By: Philip Nii Lartey & Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana