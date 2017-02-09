Civil Servants At Flagstaff House To Be Sacked

Starrfmonline.com has uncovered moves by some presidential staffers to get all civil servants working at the Flagstaff House sacked.

A high profile source at the corridors of power who confirmed the reports to Starrfmonline.com stated that some staffers are uncomfortable with the presence of the civil servants at the presidency since most of them were employed and worked with the previous National Democratic Congress government.

The civil servants at the seat of government include, gardeners, clerks, stewards, caterers and some administrative staff.

According to Starrfmonline.com sources, the civil servants are likely to be re-assigned to other government agencies and replaced with NPP loyalists who helped the party win power in the December 2016, elections.

The source added that staffers at the presidency are bent on the move since they cannot trust the loyalty of the civil servants.

Retire all Civil Servants

In a related development, the Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, has suggested that all civil servants who are found to have affinity to the National Democratic Congress be retired.

According to the Energy Minister, those who are below their retirement age, he suggested, should be widely dealt with to the line of the state and government of the NPP.

“It is important for us, as a party, to work hard and expose and shame any NDC civil servant who will dare do any dubious thing to make the NPP government unpopular,” Mr. Agyarko said on Oman FM Tuesday adding: “What do you think will happen to me and the state, if I should continue to have some NDC civil servants in certain critical positions?”

Mr. Agyarko who has revealed that the immediate past NDC government bedeviled his ministry with a whopping $2.4 billion in debt, said a huge challenge has been left behind and in order to tackle it head on, he needed civil servants who are not politically biased to work with.

Speaking on Oman FM’s night political talk show – Boiling Point – Mr. Agyarko said NPP should safeguard the interest of its loyal party faithful, by getting them to occupy the positions, such as those of the civil servants whose party ideologies and beliefs are divergent from that of the NPP government.

“Most of our loyalists in the civil service were humiliated by the administrations of Mills and Mahama, and so for me, we have to urgently cater for such victims. We can’t disregard the vigorous efforts of the grassroots who have given us the power,” he noted.