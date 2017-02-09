Vetting Live: Fisheries and Aquaculture minister-designate in the hot seat

Vetting of minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye has started in Parliament. Members of the Appointment Committee will quiz the nominee on her knowledge about her ministry and how she intends to improve the sector.

The former MP for Krowor Constituency is currently being taken through her CV, where corrections and certain additions will be made.

Building of landing beaches and supply of premix fuel

Build landing beaches in Keta, Krowor and another at James town

She said her party has made plans to build 14 of these landing beaches and it will be done if she is approved as minister.

On premix fuel, the nominee said she is aware of the difficulties with its distribution

She says she will ensure that the laws in the procurement and distribution of premix fuel are enforced

If the fisherfolk become watchdogs of their own, then the fuel will not be diverted or adultrated

The enforcement unit of the ministry will also be strengthened

We will employ people who will go round the regions to ensure that when the fuel is procured and designated for a particular region, it gets there

Reduction in the import of fish

We have a huge fish production deficit. We produce 440,00 metric tonnes of fish when we should be producing close to one million

What I intend to do is to ensure that we have fisheries management plan is enforced and that will guide us how to improve fish production

Difficulties in acquiring permit for pond fishing

Investors have been complaining about the length of time in acquiring the permit

But there is a certain criteria that should be met and we will set up an inter ministerial committee comprising the EPA to address the issues.

Investors who want to enter into pond culture will go for an environmental safety certificate.

Tidal waves

The fisherfolk will be educated on what to expect and how to handle their equipment when one strikes

Petrawlers how she will help to streamline the activities of fishermen

The fisheries law requires that artisanal fishers fish within the 6 nautical miles distant

The trawlers go beyond this

For an industrial fisher to come all the way in the 30 metre depth , then it means the laws have been breached and the necessary action must be taken against that person

Old fishing vessels and safety

The china boats are creating a lot of problems for the fisher folks

Some Ghanaians encourage these vessels because of the lack of employment

So they enter into unprofessional agreements

We don’t want to take them out of employment, we will find ways of ensuring that whatever agreement they enter into is professional

We will involve some legal entities

We will come together with Ghana ports and harbours and GRA and the fisheries commission to ensure hat when these vessels come they are inspected and we are sure of their sea worthiness before they go to sea.

Safety of consumers

What preventive measures will you adopt to ensure that we consume wholesome fish?

We will have to undertake the marine spatial planning so that we zone certain areas for fishing and others for oil

This will help in protecting the consumer

Fisheries college at Anomabo in the Central region

The nominee said the college wil be looked at again, restructure it to so that we will improve upon our fisheries extension delivery

We will educate the fisher folk along the coast on how to handle their catch

We will educate them to ensure they know what to do and what not

Government has identified with the help of FAO and Netherlands development coporation to establish fish processors which is an improvement on the current fish processors

This improved methods of fish processing which will preserve our forests

Insurance for fishermen

The nominee said the issue on insurance for farmers has been piloted by the previous government

We will look at the document study it and make a decision

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com