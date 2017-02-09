Expose and And Shame ‘NDC Civil Servants’, Reward NPP Loyalists - Agyarko

The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo must “expose” all civil servants appointed by the Mahama administration who are intent on sabotaging the new government, Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has said.

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM’s Boiling Point programme on Tuesay, Mr Agyarko said: "It is important for us, as a party, to work hard and expose and shame any NDC civil servant who will dare do any dubious thing to make the NPP government unpopular," he said.

Mr Agyarko added: "What do you think will happen to me and the state, if I should continue to have some NDC civil servants in certain critical positions?"

Mr Agyarko is also quoted by the Chronicle newspaper as saying the NPP should safeguard the interest of its loyal party faithful, by getting them to occupy the positions, such as those of the civil servants whose party ideologies and beliefs are divergent from that of the NPP government.

"Most of our loyalists in the civil service were humiliated by the administrations of Mills and Mahama, and, so, for me, we have to urgently cater for such victims. We can't disregard the vigorous efforts of the grassroots who have given us the power," he noted.