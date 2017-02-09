Another Nayele Property Pops Up

It is emerging that the two storey buildings situated at East Legon and Dzorwulu in Accra that Akua Adubofour, mother of Ruby Adu-Gyamfi aka Nayele Ametefe, is claiming ownership of, are not the only properties belonging to her daughter.

According to Peter Dadzie, lawyer for Madam Adubofour, the Narcotic Control Board (NACOB) had also pasted seizure notices and filed for confiscation of another property located at Pease in the Ashanti Region.

The defence lawyer disclosed this yesterday during further cross-examination of a NACOB investigator (name withheld) at the Accra Financial and Economic Crimes Court.

He contended that the state had recommended the seizure of the Pease property when it has no basis to do so.

However, the NACOB investigator said the recommendation for the confiscation of the said property was based on “intelligence in relation to the stated property,” adding that verification from state institutions like the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and the Lands Commission confirmed his suspicion.

Although the NACOB officer admitted that he had not obtained any evidence to buttress his claim, he insisted that he acted within the confines of the law.

In an answer to a question, the NACOB investigator argued that anything the respondent (Nayele) was associated with was under suspicion.

But Mr Peter Dadzie disagreed, indicating that the suspicion was wrong and was not informed by any evidence.

In the view of the lawyer, the owner of the building at Dzorwulu which houses the Night Angels stores of Nayele, had filed for notice of claim and had produced land titles in the court, an assertion the witness said he was not aware of.

For this reason the lawyer stated, “I suggest to you that you did a very bad job because a simple investigation or search at the Lands Commission could have shown that the building housing Night Angel did not belong to the respondent.”

The witness said the seizure was for the stores and not the whole property.

Meanwhile, EOCO lawyers had told the court presided over by Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa that the prosecution intends to subpoena its next witness to testify in the case.

Hearing continues on February 28, 2017.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

