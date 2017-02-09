I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Man Stabs Father Over Farm

By Daily Guide

Residents of Dadieso, a farming community in the Western Region have mounted a search for a 30-year old native of the area who is on the run after stabbing his biological father with a sharp knife.

The suspect, popularly called Rasta, according to eye witnesses, stabbed his father because he (father) reportedly bequeathed a cocoa farm to his younger brothers though he (Rasta) was the first born.

Rasta who wore dreadlocks reportedly stabbed his father in the shoulder at Dadieso in the Western Region.

Eye witness accounts had it that the suspect claimed that his father who had married two wives and was preparing to go on retirement, failed to give him his share of the cocoa farm but had allocated some to his younger brothers.

Fuming with rage, the suspect allegedly confronted the father yesterday and engaged him in heated exchanges on the issue and in the process, stabbed the father in the shoulder.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that it took the intervention of some other residents to overpower the suspect or else he would have killed the father.

After being overpowered, the suspect managed to run away and it is believed he is hiding somewhere at Dadieso.

The victim is currently on admission at a hospital responding to treatment.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi

