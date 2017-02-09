Police Explain Delayed Graduate Enlistment

The graduate enlistment process into the Ghana Police Service, the Police Administration has announced, is ongoing and not ceased.

The seeming silence, a press release from the Administration said “is not a sign of delay or cessation of the process.”

Applicants, the release assured, “will be apprised of the status of their application, and the next step or stage in due course.”

Continuing, the release stated “the Police, therefore, entreat members of the public, especially applicants, to exercise patience to ensure an efficient and successful exercise.”