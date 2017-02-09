Dedicated adidas E-Commerce Platform Launches Through Nutmeg.com....Instant Discount Offer For First Time Shoppers

Accra, 9th February – adidas in partnership with its official retail partner in Ghana, Nutmeg limited, announced the launch of an e-commerce platform to encourage online shopping of its products in Ghana.

The platform, https://nutmegltd.com/ provides an opportunity for all adidas and Reebok consumers from across Ghana to get closer to their preferred brand, keep up to date with the latest products in football, running, basketball, style and fitness and also to benefit from the ease and comfort that comes with online shopping and delivery.

“For some time, there has been a growing demand for our products to be available online. Our new platform will finally provide the opportunity for all adidas consumers to access the product not only in Accra and Madina where our stores are located but across Ghana. This is just one of the many ways we continue to respond to our customer needs” commented Valerie Fontanier-Ghajar, Chief Executive of Nutmeg Limited.

Astrud Meintjes, Director, Business Development and e-Com at adidas added “With e-commerce popularity growing at a fast pace in Africa and across the globe, there is no better time for adidas to provide this opportunity to our esteemed customers.

....Our partneship with Nutmeg has been pivotal in ensuring that our ecom platform can be realised. By logging on to https://nutmegltd.com/ from consumers will be able to purchase their latest Reebok and adidas products and have them delivered within days. We as the brand are excitied to see adidas and Reebok grow so quickly in Ghana, through this new platform”.

An instant 15% discount is available to shoppers on their 1st purchase from the site along with other exclusive discounts from the official adidas retail partner in Ghana, Nutmeg. To signup for your unique discount, go to https://nutmegltd.com/ or www.adidas3stripes.com.gh

For more information on adidas Ghana go to www.adidas3stripes.com.gh and follow adidas on social media @adidasghana.

For more information on Reebok Ghana go to reebokdelta.com.gh and follow Reebok on social media @reebokghana.