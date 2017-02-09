I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 9 February 2017 11:17 CET

Give MPs, Ministers ‘Proper’ Security – Asante

By ClassFMonline.com/91.3fm
K.B Asante
K.B Asante

There is the need for the state to provide adequate security for Members of Parliament (MPs), ministers of state, and other high-ranking state officials, KB Asante, a retired diplomat, has said.

According to him, the current security arrangement for ministers of state and MPs is not the best.

His comments follow suggestions in certain quarters that the state should take a leaf from last year’s murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, then Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, and provide police protection for Ghana’s lawmakers MPs.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom, on Accra100.5FM in connection with the one-year anniversary of the killing of the late MP on Thursday February 9, Mr Asante said: “Security should be improved for all. How do you provide security for MPs in parliament? I think while they are in parliament there is security but when they leave parliament to their homes, do they want security there also?

“It has been suggested they should have one policeman but will that be sufficient? We have had for years certain officials having police escorts but they are mainly ceremonial in that if there is a crisis, there is no way of getting support or they doing something positive.

My own experience is that the police escorts do not really provide security. When I was a minister, I had police escorts. Even in the house I had police, and yet my electric bulbs were stolen. You need proper security not only for parliamentarians but for our ministers and key personalities who may be attacked when they make certain decisions or they take certain lines of actions, we need to protect such people but that protection should not turn to be ad hoc, it should be properly organised.”

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

If you are distressed by anything external, the pain is not due to the thing itself, but to your estimate of it; and this you have the power to revoke at any moment.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img