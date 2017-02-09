I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 9 February 2017 11:17 CET

#Ghvetting: Over 60% of questions during Roads Minister’s vetting from Minority [Infographic]

By CitiFMonline

Vetting of Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta took one hour, 55 minutes.

He was asked 56 questions by both the Majority and Minority when he appeared before the Appointment’s Committee of Parliament.

He touched on issues relating to payment of contractors, construction of roads among others.

The infographic below has more details


By: Mawuli Tsikata & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

One's sucess, with determination becomes bigger than the mountains he/she can't see.
By: Boakye Dorothy
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img