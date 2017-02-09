Ghvetting : Kwasi Amoako Atta’s 56 questions in 1 hour, 55 mins [Infographic]

Vetting of Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta took one hour, 55 minutes. He was asked 56 questions by both the Majority and Minority when he appeared before the Appointment’s Committee of Parliament.

He touched on issues relating to payment of contractors, construction of roads among others.

The infographic below has more details



By: Mawuli Tsikata & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana