Creation Of A Second Region In N/R: Former President Mahama Did His Best

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gonjaland Youth Association, Mahama Haruna has debunked claims that President Mahama did nothing on the issue of the creation of a second region out of Nothern Region.

The Gonjaland Youth PRO spoke on Bole based Nkilgi FM in response to Dr Alhaji Sulemana Adams Achanso, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole who said in a radio interview that former President John even though a Gonja could not take a bold decision to create a second region out of Nothern Region even though he had the power to take such a decision.

Alhaji Achanso who contested two parliamentary elections against former President Mahama in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency alluded insensitivity and lack of interest on the issue of the demand by Gonjas for the creation of a second region in Nothern Region to be based on the geographical boundaries of Gonjas who have the biggest land whenever he was President of Ghana, but Mahama Haruna said Dr Achanso was not fair to former President Mahama.

The Gonjalnd Youth PRO explained that the Chiefs and the Elders of the Gonja Traditional Council led by the Yagbon-Wura Bawa Doshie Adudu I, in March 2003 petitioned the J.A Kufour NPP government to carve a new region out of the existing Northern Region but nothing was done about it until former President Mahama (then Vice President) acted on the 2003 petition in 2009.

He said President Mahama recognising the good intentions underpinning the request, referred the matter to the Northern Regional House of Chiefs in June 2009 to build consensus so that the demand would not be perceived as coming from one particular ethnic group.

According Mr Mahama the matter was then tabled at the Northern Regional House of Chiefs General Meeting held in Tamale on October 1, 2009 and fter an exhaustive discussion of the subject, the house unanimously resolved that the request to create a new region out of the Northern Region was a very good one that would ensure grass root participation in governance and a more equitable distribution of national resources.

The PRO said a resolution was then passed asking government to divide the Northern Region with the motion tabled by the Kumbungu Naa-Iddrisu Abu and seconded by Wulugu Naba-Naa Professor John S. Nabila the President of the Regional House of Chiefs and National House of Chiefs then.

He explained that on Tuesday, 27 October 2009, a delegation of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs led by Wulugu Naba, Na Professor J.S. Nabila who was President for both the Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs, went to the Castle to present a resolution on the matter to the government which promised to set-up a technical committee to begin preparatory works on the creation of a new administrative entity, out of the Northern Region.

PRO Mahama disclosed that before the matter was referred to the Council of State to advise the President Atta Mills government other interests reigned in to stall the process.

Mr Mahama Haruna also debunked Dr Achanso's claim that the Gonjaland Youth Association leadership did not want anyone to talk about the issue of the creation of a second Region out of Nothern Region Region.

Dr Achanso said in the radio interview that, "If the Gonjaland Youth Association had the opportunity to help in the creation of a second Region but failed to do so and somebody else's (President Nana Akufo-Addo) comes he will do it his own way"

The PRO of the Gonjaland Youth Association however exolained that current executives of the Gonjaland Youth Association has done a lot albeit underground and as recent as last month when the issue of eastern corridor region came up met with the Yagbonwura who then referred the Association to the Buipewura and after a closed door meeting between the Buipewura ans the National Executives of the Gonjaland Youth Association of maintained that there would be serious confusion in the Gonja traditional setup if any of their subjects (people) were added to the new region and forced to pay allegiance to new traditional authorities or unfamiliar culture and tradition if any part of Gonjaland is ceded into another region.

A resolution of not allowing any of the Gonja communities to be taken away was passed.

Mr Mahama explained that the Gonja Traditional Council and the Gonjaland Youth Association also called for the right and necessary engagements to precede the creation of the new regions with the right traditional authorities and key stakeholders and also pleaded with Ghanaians not to read any politics into the actions of the Gonjas and allow the right things to be done in the interest of peace and development.

The Gonjaland Youth PRO however agreed that the people of Gonjaland should be united and approach the Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Hon Dan Botwe and let him know the Gonja Traditional Council had already made an earlier request for the creation of a second region out of the existing Northern Region instead of accusing each other.

Abudu Francis Jnr/Nkilgi FM/Bole