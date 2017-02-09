GHANA @ 60 Ghana Association of Houston Presents United Non Denominational Church Service

Ghana Association of Houston Presents United Non Denominational Church ServiceThe Church of Pentecost, Houston Central Assembly at 14001 Almeda School Road, Houston TX. 77047

Date & Time : March 05, 2017 @ 4:00PM

Showcase your Ghana@60 cloth. All Ghanaian Churches

and the entire Ghanaian Community are invited.

Soccer Match

Austin Black Stars versus Houston Black Stars

Eldridge Park; 2511 Eldridge Road, Sugarland TX. 77478

March 11, 2017 @ 9:00AM

Celebration

Ghana Independence Celebration

14639 Rim Jhim Hall; 14639 Beechnut Rd., Houston TX 77083

Date & Time :March 11, @ 8:00PM prompt

Gate fee: $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Buy your ticket at any of the Ghanaian supermarkets or online ghanaassociationofhouston.org

Free Dinner, Free Drinks and Cultural Performance

Contact: Joe Stephens 713-376-9949, Francis Sey 832-606-0652

Ghana @60 Celebration event line up.