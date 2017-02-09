GHANA @ 60 Ghana Association of Houston Presents United Non Denominational Church Service
Ghana Association of Houston Presents United Non Denominational Church ServiceThe Church of Pentecost, Houston Central Assembly at 14001 Almeda School Road, Houston TX. 77047
Date & Time : March 05, 2017 @ 4:00PM
Showcase your Ghana@60 cloth. All Ghanaian Churches
and the entire Ghanaian Community are invited.
Soccer Match
Austin Black Stars versus Houston Black Stars
Eldridge Park; 2511 Eldridge Road, Sugarland TX. 77478
March 11, 2017 @ 9:00AM
Celebration
Ghana Independence Celebration
14639 Rim Jhim Hall; 14639 Beechnut Rd., Houston TX 77083
Date & Time :March 11, @ 8:00PM prompt
Gate fee: $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Buy your ticket at any of the Ghanaian supermarkets or online ghanaassociationofhouston.org
Free Dinner, Free Drinks and Cultural Performance
Contact: Joe Stephens 713-376-9949, Francis Sey 832-606-0652
Ghana @60 Celebration event line up.