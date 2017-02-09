I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Press Release | 9 February 2017 08:28 CET

GHANA @ 60 Ghana Association of Houston Presents United Non Denominational Church Service

By Charles Ntiamoah-Mensah

Ghana Association of Houston Presents United Non Denominational Church ServiceThe Church of Pentecost, Houston Central Assembly at 14001 Almeda School Road, Houston TX. 77047

Date & Time : March 05, 2017 @ 4:00PM
Showcase your Ghana@60 cloth. All Ghanaian Churches

and the entire Ghanaian Community are invited.
Soccer Match
Austin Black Stars versus Houston Black Stars
Eldridge Park; 2511 Eldridge Road, Sugarland TX. 77478

March 11, 2017 @ 9:00AM
Celebration
Ghana Independence Celebration
14639 Rim Jhim Hall; 14639 Beechnut Rd., Houston TX 77083

Date & Time :March 11, @ 8:00PM prompt
Gate fee: $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Buy your ticket at any of the Ghanaian supermarkets or online ghanaassociationofhouston.org

Free Dinner, Free Drinks and Cultural Performance
Contact: Joe Stephens 713-376-9949, Francis Sey 832-606-0652

Ghana @60 Celebration event line up.

Press Release

