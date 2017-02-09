I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Business Development For National Development 

With tact and diplomacy, he delivered. With confidence and rationality, he convinced his audience. With industrial experience and technical know-how, he impressed all. With language and logic, he stood tall among all.

I am referring to the performance of the Minister-designate for Business Development and Investment, Mr. Mohammed Awal Ibrahim, when he was vetted by a committee of honorable legislators in Parliament yesterday. It was, indeed, a showcase of competence indicators: knowledge, skills, wisdom, experience, and articulation.

His presentation raised a number of thematic areas critical to good governance and national development. Among them are:

● Maximization of job opportunities
● Globalization of Businesses
● Consolidation of the private sector.
As a tertiary-level teacher, I fell in love with "the school incubator system" announced by the Minister-designate as one of the policies he would pursue when given the mandate. In his words, this system would bridge the gap between Academia and Industry. How? He explained that in line with "the school incubator system", students of tertiary institutions would be encouraged to develop business proposals for consideration by relevant industry players.

The students would then be assisted - financially and technically - to pursue the proposals to profitable levels. This way, the students would, even before graduation, be equipped with entrepreneurial and employable skills. Undoubtedly, this policy would minimize graduate unemployment and maximize opportunities of graduate employment.

I, therefore, call on the youth of Ghana to rise in support of this initiative when the Minister-designate is approved. In fact, most of the plans of the novel ministry are youth-friemdly, although they are generally meant to accelerate business development for national development.

By Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo
Lecturer, University of Applied Management, Germany - McCathy Hil, Accra.

© Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo.
