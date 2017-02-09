Legon Sociology Alumni Inaugurated

There was an incredible rush of nostalgia as old and past students of the sociology department of the university of Ghana, Legon gathered after many years to reconnect, network and support their alma mata.

After several years in ‘exile’, the Sociology Department with the support of some old students has organized the First Sociology Alumni Homecoming to bring back old students with the aim of supporting their Alma Mata.

The Head of Department, Professor Michael Egiriful, said this initiative is critical to the department which seeks to bring together former students to sustain the development and progress of the sociology department.

He called for the establishment of an alumni research fund which will be used to promote research related purposes of the department.

Prof. Egiriful also appealed to the support of the alumni towards the procurement of a US$32,000 van for the department that will be used to facilitate the easy movement of students and officers during field research.

Delivering the first lecture on the topic “The Relevance of Sociology in Career Development”, Prof. Ernest Dumor, who is the father of the Late Ace Broadcast Journalist Komla Dumor, used the professional growth and development of his son career as a sociologist who later became a journalist as the focus of his lecture.

He stated that his late son’s professional life and development was driven by excellence and personal integrity.

Prof. Dumor noted that his son became the international measure for the practice of modern journalism in the changing digital space as the number one anchor for the British Broadcast Corporation (BBC) television worldwide.

According to him, the late Komla Dumor journey as a sociologist can be traced to the educational framework within which he grew and had the opportunity to traverse the territory of sociology to politics, history, literature etc.

He indicated that the late Komla Dumor is very much rooted in the classical education which emphasized on grammar that included the skills in reading, writing, with the view to expanding vocabulary, the management and the ability to understand concepts of varied degrees.

Prof Dumor said this educational framework also included logic which allows him to question ideas, seek explanations and join debates and argument in order to advance his own knowledge and thinking.

The third component of his classical education, according to him, with regard to rhetoric, the idea was to develop the skills of persuasion and learns to articulate answers to questions in his own way and learn to defend ideas against rebuttal, and with this experience the foundation was made for Komla.

He emphasized that Komla’s second journey was growing up in a racially polarized society in the United States of America with his siblings who were the only children in the highly concentrated white society.

Prof. Dumor noted that they suffered all forms of racism and they had to learn ways by which they can cope with the racism which later saw Komla asking simple questions about why should African Americans go through this historically determined fist of the earth.

“A few years later Komla was exposed to a documentary called roots imagining how a young man of African descent Kutakinti seeing his pride and honor while experiencing sorrow and bitterness watching his freedom disappear,” he stated.

After years in the states, according to him, Komla landed in Nigeria and interacted with Moslems and all the different tribes, lived with the company of the rich children and those left down in the midst of brutality in the Baba Ngida’s military regime.

Prof. Dumor indicated that Komla the sociologist turned journalist accepted to apply categorical imperatives and for that reason he committed to the practice of ethical principles of journalism.

Komla used the sociological imagination in order to look at the issues of power elites and what a sociologist should be doing within the context of a society dominated by the power elites who were holding overwhelming power ignoring the wishes of the ordinary person, he said.

“Within the context of powerlessness, it is the political task of the sociologist to translate personal troubles into public issues which is exactly what Komla did,” Prof. intimated.

He concluded that the narratives and the western monologue of Africa must change and in a very consummate way, Komla was ready to present Africa as the new frontier and economic power house on the globe.

The second speaker, Professor Kodjo Senah, a lecturer at the Department of Sociology, presented a lecture on “Health Risks of Young Professionals” with focus on stress.

He said medical sociologists have always emphasized that health problems can be understood largely within the context of the nexus between the society and the individual.

Prof. Senah noted that irrespective of whatever job one engages in, there is some degree of stress to the extent that one must meet certain deliverable targets and confront situations that require quick resolution.

He added the effects of stress can be emotional, psychological, physical and signs of stress are different in everyone, with some people expressing more physical signs, like fatigue or high blood pressure, and others expressing more emotion or psychological signs, like irritability or depression.

According to him, the literature on the health status and health-seeking behaviour of Ghanaians in various occupations or job situations is respectable and with increase in globalization, it appears that research on health and occupational status of Ghanaians is increasing.

Coping with stress, he explained that coping strategies are influenced by the socio-cultural environment and the individual’s personality.

Prof. Senah indicated that stress in a way can be positive adding that in very stressful situations, a person can unearth a hidden talent; he/she may come to know himself/herself a lot better.

“Over the years, I have realized that I work better under stress. Yes, manageable doses of stress can enable individuals to organize their affairs in a more orderly manner,” he stated.

However, according to him, as indicated, generally, stress, especially the chronic one disrupts nearly every system in the body.

He said it can shut down the immune system, upset the and reproductive systems, raise blood pressure, increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, speed up the aging process and leave us vulnerable to depression and many mental and physical health problems.

Prof. Senah concluded that stress also suppresses the immune system and exposes us to nosocomial or opportunistic infections.