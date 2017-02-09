I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
9 February 2017

Govt to revive AngloGold Obuasi Mines- Pres. Akufo-Addo

By CitiFMonline

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that international mining firm, Randgold Resources has renewed its interest to partner AngloGold Ashanti to commence operations in its Obuasi mines.

The company pulled out of a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti to redevelop AngloGold’s Obuasi Mines, four months after the deal was announced last year.

An official release from Randgold at the time explained that, it pulled out of the agreement as a result of  due  diligence that showed the project will not satisfy the company's investment requirements.

Some contrary reports at the time also indicated that Randgold was not satisfied with some conditions and terms presented by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Speaking to the Chief of Adanse, Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that he has already received a call from Randgold to revive operations of the mines.

“I stated at Obuasi and Fomena earlier when I was campaigning that when I am granted power by the will of God, AngloGold will be revived once again under my administration. When on Friday the [ Electoral Commissioner] Charlotte Osei announced my victory as the new president of Ghana. On the Sunday, Mark Bristol of Randgold called to tell me he is coming to partner with government to boost AngloGold once more. And I am hopeful it will work,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo assured that, the government will provide all legitimate assistance needed to revamp the mines due to its significance in revenue generation for the country.

He added that the revamping of the mines is also part of the government's agenda to create jobs for the youth.


By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

