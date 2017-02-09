Outgoing Black Stars coach, Avram Grant has revealed that he is sad he is leaving his post at the end of the month.

Grant took over from Kwesi Appiah in December 2014 and guided the national side to a second-place finish at the 2015 Afcon in Equatorial Guinea.

However, he was unable to repeat that feat this time around, losing 2-0 in the semi-finals to eventual winners Cameroon and also falling to a 1-0 defeat against Burkina Faso in the third-place playoff.

He is expected to leave the Ghana job at the end of February.

Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, the former Chelsea coach said he has enjoyed his stay in Ghana but disappointed he couldn’t win a medal for the nation.

“I am sad am leaving Ghana,” the Isreali trainer told Bola Ray Wednesday, adding “I’ve hugely enjoyed my time in Ghana.”

I’ll miss Ghana’s Jollof

Grant added that he will miss Ghana’s jollof rice and the positive attitude of Ghanaians and the interesting hangouts in various parts of the country.

The outgoing coach also described the Cameroon loss as the most painful defeat in his career.

He added that “the passion and loyalty of the supporters is something I’ll always remember.”

During Grant’s 26 months in charge of Ghana, he played a total of 29 games and won 14, with eight draws and seven defeats.

He recorded a winning rate of 48 per cent, as well as 1.4 goals scored per game and 0.7 goals conceded per game.