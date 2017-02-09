Otiko Is Being Victimised For Criticising Mahama—Ocquaye Jnr.

A private legal practitioner is predicting those planning to sue Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba for not doing her National Service will lose their case in court.

According to lawyer Mike Ocquaye Jnr., the Minister does not need to do her national service because she is more than 45 years, thus, falls within the category of persons exempted by law from undertaking the one-year mandatory duty to the nation.

His comment comes after National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey said he will challenge Madam Otiko Djaba’s approval in court.

After the Minority abstained from voting to confirm her approval, the Gender Minister garnered 152 Majority votes to sail through. She was sworn-in by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House after the crucial decision.

But the Ashaiman MP said he will be challenging her approval in court since her failure to undertake the mandatory one-year national service makes it illegal for her to occupy the ministerial position as stated in the National Service Act 426.

But Mike Ocquaye Jnr. on Asempa FMs Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday stated unequivocally that the suit is an exercise in futility.

In his view, Madam Otiko is being “victimised” by the Minority in Parliament because she stated the obvious truth former President John Mahama.

Mr. Ocquaye Jnr. who is also a deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) wondered why when a woman is confident and outspoken, she is branded disrespectful by men who feel threatened by her confidence.

“Otiko is being victimised for criticising Mahama but what she said was true. She is a woman of steel so if the NDC don’t understand it, they can go and burn the sea. Otiko Onaapo” he mocked.

Mike Ocquaye Jnr. dared the NDC man to file the legal suit in court since they are ready to meet him [Ernest Norgbey] and floor him.