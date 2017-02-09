Nduom To Politicians: To Serve Or Be Served??

We the people elect MPs, presidents, house them, help them get transportation plus many other benefits. At the end of their terms of office (every four years), we give them a "Thank You" cash package. We give the presidents houses to live in.

Many public officials turn around to buy official houses at low prices. MPs, ministers of state, party officials and their friends get state lands cheap and sell them for huge profits. Many get licences and contracts only to turn around and sell them for profit.

Many who are unemployed or underemployed and can't make it in the private sector move mountains for their parties to win power so they can get jobs and solve their asset poverties.

And we wonder why we are where we are. Change we can feel must come.

Citizens must wake up!