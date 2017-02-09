Airtel Launches Ghana's Biggest Recharge Promotion 'Wo Mmer3 Nie'

Airtel, the Smartphone network has launched Ghana's Biggest consumer recharge promo dubbed: 'Wo Mmer3 Nie! (It's Your Time) to reward and empower its customers to live their dreams to the fullest. Customers stand the opportunity to win cash prizes up to GHC150,000.

Under the promo, customers get rewarded every time they recharge or top up airtime or purchase data bundles with amazing daily, weekly and monthly prizes.

The Smartphone Network is known for its engaging energetic and Alive brand, connecting and encouraging Airtel's customers who did not have the chance to pursue their dreams during the festive period another chance to be able to live their dream.

The Wo Mmer3 Nie promo which will run over a 90 day period across the country, will see the ultimate winners taking home a whopping GHC325,000 in cash prizes at the end of the promo in addition to weekly and monthly cash prizes of GHC10,000 and GHC25,000 respectively.

The promotion is opened to all prepaid customers on the Airtel network. Every time a customer recharges with GHC2.00 and above, they will automatically receive points equivalent to to the recharged amount.

These points accumulate overtime and customers with the highest points stand the chance of winning thousands of weekly and montly prizes over the promotion period. In addition to this, customers will win instant prizes anytime they top up with GHC2.00 and above. To participate in the promotion customers should send WIN to the Short Code 477.

Speaking at the official launch of the Wo Mmer3 Nie Promo on Wednesday at the Kaneshie Central Market, the Marketing Director of Airtel Ghana, Rosy Fynn, revealed that this promotion seeks to reward our cherished customers for their loyalty, patronage and partnership over the past years.

"For all Airtel customers out there, come on board to take the opportunity of Airtel's Wo Mmer3 Nie to get the chance to live their dreams, this promotion is for you. Get on board simply by recharging and winning big. This is your time, Wo Mmer3 Nie," she added.

Rosy Fynn indicated, "Ours is a brand that deeply believes in enriching the lives of our customers beyond the provision of telecom and lifestyle solutions. We understand our customers and identify with their aspirations and dreams--they want to make progress in life, they aspire for greater things and they work hard to actualize their these aspirations"

She further stated "we want to give customers a great start this year to make their dreams come true through the Wo Mmer3 Nie promotion.