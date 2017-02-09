Allow Teenagers To Have Sex With Condoms

I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
A counselor and elder of the church of Pentecost, New Achimota District, Mr Nii Armah Hammond, has admonished stakeholders to allow teenagers who can’t control their libido to be allowed to have safe sex.

In the opinion of the respectable grandfather and church leader, safe sex is the best means of preventing teenage pregnancy and its associated complications and other ramification including bringing otherwise bright future of the victims to ruins.

Elder Nii Armah Hammond believes that too much is at stake when young teenagers get pregnant. In his view not only the individual suffers but the collateral damage to the family and the country are equally daming .

As he puts it, the stigma associated with teenage pregnancy affect the family concern long after the act and in most cases making the products of such pregnancy liabilities for the nation.

Mr Hammond made this remarks at the maiden edition of Mmabunu Mmbre( Time with the youth), a youth content program anchored by Mr Akyena Brantuo on Ahotor 92.3 every Saturday afternoon from 12pm : 1-30pm.

