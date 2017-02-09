Wele, Smoked Fish And Cancer Risk – To Eat Or Not To Eat?—Dr. Nyarkotey Writes

This current research from Nigeria just sparked a controversy on whether Wele or smoked fish should be consumed again. According to the article which first appeared via www.peacefmonline.com/pages/local/health/201702/305332.php with caption Consumption of Wele, Smoked Fish Increases Risk of Cancer - New ...study.

According to the story, new studies have shown that colorectal cancer is a major cause of mortality throughout the world and it accounts for over nine per cent of all cancer incidences.

It is the third most common cancer worldwide and the fourth most common cause of death affecting men and women almost equally. Giving the warning in Lagos, the Chief Medical Personnel, Niola Cancer Care Foundation, Dr. Adedapo Osinowo said fatty meals should be consumed in moderation for the good health of all.

“All fatty meals should be eaten in moderation but if you eat these assorted meats every day, I am sad for you. You can eat them but not every day

Abodi is the rectum and shaki is the stomach' he said. He continued to say, Ponmo (wele) is a risk factor for cancer too. “These parts are risk factors for cancer because of the way they are prepared, they tend to produce harmful substances that can cause cancer. Their preparation is responsible for this. What is important is to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables to increase antioxidants in the body.”

Furthermore, Osinowo warned against the consumption of smoked fish, saying the problem is the toxic substance produced by the smoke. He listed other risk factors for colon cancer to include; increase in age, family history, diets lacking fruits and vegetables, obesity, alcohol, sedimentary life style among others. Expressing worry that colon cancer is a silent disease, he advised that people should stay away from alcohol consumption and smoking.

“Smoking is associated to all cancers and disease"

My take on the subject!

In the article, the problem is not the Wele or the fish parse but the preparation is the problem in the said article.

Red meat includes animal products that are red before cooking: beef, ribs, pork, venison, lamb, sheep, etc.

Red meat does not refer to how well a piece of meat is cooked. Nor does it refer to its coloration after it has been cooked.

So I know you were wondering and asking so many questions like, Does meat or Wele, likewise fish consumption promote my risk of cancer? Should I be vegetarian? Should I become vegan? This post may be controversial – like swearing in the church of low-carb. Is it unsafe to eat Wele or smoked fish? Despite the scare propaganda the answer seems to be no. Meat is a nutritious and great food that humans have always eaten.

This is a typical discussion going on currently. There are plenty of reasons for the confusion. One day a vegan diet is promoted as the healthiest for disease-free longevity and the next week the Adkins diet, or more recently, the Paleolithic diet becomes more popular.

Warnings in the media are usually based on extremely uncertain studies – statistics from food questionnaires, where people who eat more meat also smoke more, eat more junk food, exercise less and so forth. Even with this unfair comparison the differences between meat eaters and non-meat eaters are usually small – and sometimes they point in the opposite direction.

In Asia, for example a review of all studies has shown that Asian meat eaters are healthier than non-meat eaters. Asians with a vegetarian orientation seem to get more heart disease and more cancer.

In summary, meat seems to be generally healthy, nutritious and great food. But there’s one exception.

The Exception

The exception, the area that deserves to be taken quite seriously – is the risk of colorectal cancer. For some reason studies repeatedly show that people who eat red – mainly processed – meat specifically get more colon cancer.

The increase in risk for colorectal cancer in people who eat a lot of meat is generally low, around 20%. This can be compared with a massive 1,000% increase of risk for lung cancer for smokers. But even if the increase in risk is small, it’s been shown so often and so consistently that it probably is real.

Two days ago another study was published showing a slightly smaller risk for colorectal cancer in vegetarians. Why does red (processed) meat seem to slightly increase the risk of colorectal cancer?

The Probable Challenge

People who eat a lot of chicken or a lot of fish don’t seem to have an increased risk of colorectal cancer. There have been many attempts to explain why red meat is different, but probably the simplest explanation is closest to the truth. Heating! Excessive heat gives rise to many different new substances, some of which are potentially carcinogenic- that is cancer causing agents. So the problem is also not with the fish but the smoking process. With Wele, we advised to stop using car tyres and other poisonous procedures for the preparations.

The best example is again smoking. It’s not the tobacco or the nicotine that increase the risk of cancer – it’s allowing the tobacco to burn and inhale all the new substances formed during combustion.

Similarly, we tend to cook red meat or burn the Wele on high heat. Barbecuing is a good example for example khebab. Inhaling the smoke can be harmful to the lungs. Eating charred meat may be harmful, where the strongly heat-treated meat or smoked fish is in prolonged contact with the body’s mucous membranes… And where’s that? Exactly, the colon and rectum.

What You Can Do

So what can you do? Some experts advise eating less meat. I don’t think it’s necessarily a good choice. Moderation is often best. Meat is a nutritious and hearty food. To completely avoid it isn’t only boring for many; it also makes it harder to become full and satisfied.

Cooking temperature is most important for both smoked fish and meat or Wele. Low heat and medium-rear is better than meats cooked in high heat and well-done. So far, there is more evidence that the problem with meats or smoked fish is the temperature they are cooked in and not the meats or the fish themselves.

If possible (and make it possible when possible) eat grass-fed organic meats always low temperature cooking. Grass-fed, organic meats are low in saturated fat, high in CLA- “Conjugated Linoleic Acid and anti-oxidants. The nutritional value is night and day compared to conventionally, high saturated-fat grain-raised beef.

Eat lots and lots of vegetables particularly cruciferous vegetables with your meats.

Grilling and barbecuing is not a good option. These forms of cooking meats or smoking fish increases the likelihood of cancer causing HCA- Heterocyclic amines and PAH- polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons consumption. Heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are chemicals formed when muscle meat, including beef, pork, fish, or poultry, is cooked using high-temperature methods, such as pan frying or grilling directly over an open flame . In laboratory experiments, HCAs and PAHs have been found to be mutagenic—that is, they cause changes in DNA that may increase the risk of cancer.

An easier and healthiest way could be to prepare meat or Wele and fish with some caution. Avoid making it well-done, avoid eating charred, blackened parts. Trim them away. Prepare the meat rare or medium instead. Or choose chicken and seafood more often.

Finally, it’s wise to fry meat in stable fats like butter, coconut oil or lard. When cooking with high heat avoid like the plague polyunsaturated fats like sunflower oil, corn oil, rapeseed oil or margarines. These unstable polyunsaturated fats can’t withstand heat without lots of potentially toxic substances being formed.

The old fear of natural saturated fats could be the cause of not only an obesity and diabetes epidemic, but also an enormous amount of unnecessary cancer-causing substances from heated vegetable oils.

Conclusion

Charred, so the problem is not the Wele or the fish but the way it is prepared. For meat, dry meat fried overdone in vegetable oils or margarine is hardly good, and it doesn’t seem to be healthful for the bowel either. Try to choose better and healthier ways to cook red meat or smoke fish, when you want to eat it. So take the procedures and practice good cooking habits!

