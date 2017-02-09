Shai-Osudoku NPP Polling Station Chair Calls On Party Executives At Regional, National And Head Office To Treat Allegations Against His Son As Bogus

Mr. Michael Nyarkotey Obu, the New Patriotic Party’s Polling station chairman for Dodowa Presby Manya-Yiti Electoral area has caution party members in the Constituency who he says today they think they have power are blackmailing his son, Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu partly because they see him as a threat to their political ambition.

According to him, he is really surprised to see the same people who are aspiring to be the District Chief Executive for the District, who he said, have had several meetings with his son during the general elections and some of them during the Party’s Primaries to say they do not know him and also his party contributions.

He said his son have been on a campaign train with one of those also vying for the DCE position during their primaries and promoted most of them during the primaries using his intellectual right ups.

“Most of these people even making these allegations know nothing about the party since 1992 when I became a member. So I charged them to keep quiet for the best person to help develop our district. What is really amazing me today is that the same parliamentary candidate who have had several meetings with his son during the general elections in his media office “ Dangme News” in which he carried advertisement and front page stories to promote him is also saying he does not know him”.

According to him, his son is card bearing member of the Party not today. When my son launched his first book “Catalyst for change in the Dangme land, a most of these people were there. The DodowaPark was filled with NPP executives so why did they show up if he is not a party member. If what he is saying is untrue these people show come out and defend themselves that they have not had meetings with my son before or he has not promoted them in his newspaper or any other media outlet during the elections or the primaries.

Not only in the constituency did my son provided support for the party, but he was all over in the Dangme constituencies researching into the political terrain and reporting what is likely to happen in the Dangme land.

During the elections, the NDC people also said he is an NPP member. Today you are also saying you do not know him, why are you people afraid of my son?

His research brought the NPP and the Dangme land politics into the limelight during the elections. If you want the truth on his intellectual contributions just grab copies of all his publications during the elections and see for yourself what he did for the party. He even carried free advertisement for some of the Parliamentary Candidates of the NPP in the Dangmelandin his Newspaper, THE DANGME NEWSAPAPER.

Today, the Dangme Newspaper is widely circulated and has helped promote the Dangme land. Just imagine the NPP has won the first seat based on his prediction that Joe Tee will win the Lower Manya constituency which became a reality.

I have been a party Member since 1992 and I have not benefited from the Party. I have lived my life serving the Party till today. Even when I have to go to some meetings I have to go collect money from my son. So do they know where I get the money before I come to such meetings, he asked.

My son is even over qualified for such position and I am really proud of my son for the success he has gathered for himself in just a few years and the people are really happy with this young man.

You see, if elections are held today for the DCE and my son contest you will see the votes he will pull in the Constituency and this will prove to the world what he has done for the constituency. My son has both support from the NDC and the NPP and if we have such a caliber of person in a constituency which is a stronghold of the NDC and such a person is loved by the NDC then you just imagine what he is capable of doing if he decides to contest in the near future as MP for the Party.

The Dangme News is for the community so other parties can also advertise in it so what is wrong if other parties advertised in the newspaper, he questioned them

They shouldn’t even play with my son, but if they said they don’t know him then they should also count me out of the Party as I am ready to resign from the Party and join the NDC in the Constituency and I will go with my son. They will see what would happen when this happened and they know what my son is made of and what he is capable of doing if he joins another party in the Constituency. I charged the party executives at the regional, National and Headquarters to let those who have made allegations against my son to produce all their evidences against him. They should produce copies of the said Dangme Newspaper they believed promoted the NDC at the expense of the NPP during the elections.

They should better stop the blackmailing and attack on my son and tell the world what they are also made of and what they think they deserve to also be appointed as DCE in the District.

My son will develop the District if he gets this position, no two ways about this and everybody is aware of this even those who are against him are also aware so they just want to use this to black mail him. He will protect the public money and I know him. He is not corrupt person. Nobody can come to say he is a corrupt person. He has made a name for himself in the District, the country and the World at large and even people think this position is too small for his caliber.

My son though such a young a man is an illustrious son of the Dangme land and has help the Dangme land with his Dangme Newspaper. He charged party leaders at the regional level to even go to the District and ask about his son and his achievements compare to others who names are also making rounds and they will hear what the people will tell them. When I hear what the people are saying about my son for the DCE position then I am very happy. They are saying good things about him. Only few of the party people are saying they do not know him, which he said is born out of envy and jealousy.

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus and a visiting Professor of Alternative Medicine at Green Center for Alternative Medicine Practitioners in Lagos, Nigeria. He is the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana.

He is the founder of several organizations notable, Men’s Health Foundation Ghana, Do it 4 Dad Foundation in Nigeria which have become the National peak bodies of prostate cancer. He is the Founder of Cancer Voices Ghana, a patient cancer advocacy group, the director of Dangme Media, Publishers of Dangme Newspaper, De Men’s Clinic and Prostate Research Lab at Dodowa-Akoto House. He is also a board member of 4-H at the Agric Department at the Shai-Osudoku District Assembly.

He was recognized as one of the Most Successful students by the Alumni Connects Office of Sheffield Hallam University, UK. Dr. Nyarkotey has published extensively on prostate cancer. As a political scientist his research focuses comparative politics and the Dangme people voting behavior pattern. He predicted shaky seats for the NDC in the Dangme areas during the elections.

He has plans to established the first Private Dangme TV and Radio in the community and also the first Private University. According to Michael Nyarkotey Obu , his son has cause a great competition for the race in the DCE position in the District and no one believed he will make his intentions to aspire for the position until the Youth and some big men who believed he is the best candidate convinced him to contest which he said has created fear and panic amongst those vying for the same position. The entire allegation against my son are untrue it is born out of fears because they know he is more qualified than the rest. he concluded.