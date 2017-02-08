Congestion at KNUST SHS as contractor abandons classroom project

The construction of a five-storey classroom block at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) senior high school in Kumasi has stalled while authorities grapple with congestion.

Officials say the contractor who began the project funded by the KNUST and government of Ghana at an undisclosed amount seven years ago cannot be traced.

Only 16 of that 40-unit classroom block can be put to use by school authorities. The project also includes six science laboratories as well as six others for audio visual, home economics, computer laboratories.

Assistant Headmaster, Daniel Boamah Duku, says due to the delay, students are congested in their classroom.

He is asking for swift government intervention to address the challenges.

Mr Duku tells Nhyira News additional ten computers to the old ones will worsen the congestion situation.

“The school is procuring more computers and these computers donated by 1991 year group will create congestion because of space.

"One of the classrooms has been converted into a computer lab and the main computer lab is in the classroom complex that has been abandoned by the contractor.

He said it is supposed to contain 40 classrooms, six science laboratories, two computer labs and audiovisual rooms and facilities for the vocational class.

"We hope that the classroom complex will be rekindled so that there will be a one to one student computer ratio,” he added.

Chairman of the donor group, Rev Isaac Opoku Agyemang, is optimistic the computers will help students reach their full potentials in this new era of technology.