I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 8 February 2017 21:07 CET

Congestion at KNUST SHS as contractor abandons classroom project

By Ghana I Nhyira FM I Asenso Mensah

The construction of a five-storey classroom block at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) senior high school in Kumasi has stalled while authorities grapple with congestion.

Officials say the contractor who began the project funded by the KNUST and government of Ghana at an undisclosed amount seven years ago cannot be traced.

Only 16 of that 40-unit classroom block can be put to use by school authorities. The project also includes six science laboratories as well as six others for audio visual, home economics, computer laboratories.

Assistant Headmaster, Daniel Boamah Duku, says due to the delay, students are congested in their classroom.

He is asking for swift government intervention to address the challenges.

Mr Duku tells Nhyira News additional ten computers to the old ones will worsen the congestion situation.

“The school is procuring more computers and these computers donated by 1991 year group will create congestion because of space.

"One of the classrooms has been converted into a computer lab and the main computer lab is in the classroom complex that has been abandoned by the contractor.

He said it is supposed to contain 40 classrooms, six science laboratories, two computer labs and audiovisual rooms and facilities for the vocational class.

"We hope that the classroom complex will be rekindled so that there will be a one to one student computer ratio,” he added.

Chairman of the donor group, Rev Isaac Opoku Agyemang, is optimistic the computers will help students reach their full potentials in this new era of technology.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

It looks like a Turd. Are you sure which hole it came out of ?
By: Zoik
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img