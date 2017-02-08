Over 200 cars ‘missing’ from Presidency – Eugene Arhin

The Presidency has revealed that there are 208 cars unaccounted for at the Flagstaff House's vehicle pool following the change in government on January 7, 2017.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, indicated that this was detected after the assessment of five car models in the car pool inventory of the Flagstaff House.

“Just these five models account for 208 vehicles which we strangely cannot find,” Mr. Arhin said in an address to the media.

Breaking down the current situation with the cars, Mr. Arhin said: “In total, if you look at the documents provided to me by the transport officer, we were supposed to have a total of 196 Toyota land cruiser vehicles, we are supposed to have some Toyota Land Cruiser Prados; a total of about 73 and then Mercedes Benz, BMWs and other vehicles.”

“…But what we came to meet was something that surprised all of us. For example, you take a look at the Toyota Landcruiser vehicles, we were supposed to have 196 Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles at the presidency. We only came to meet 74. That means you have a total of 122 which we still cannot find. For the Toyota land cruiser Prados, the total is 73. But we only came to meet 20; so you have a 43 difference.”

“You look at something like the Mercedes-Benz; there were 24 in total; but we came to meet 11. Toyota Avalons; there were 28, but we came to meet two and for the BMWs, there were six and we came to meet only two.”

Government task-force chasing state assets

Government has already set up a task-force with the mandate of retrieving state assets unlawfully being held by individuals.

The statement announcing the “Task-force on Retrieval of State Assets” did not make direct reference to officials of the immediate past National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

The agencies represented on this task force are the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division) the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), and the office of the President.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana