205 NSS workers employed in December 2016 sacked

The Management of the National Service, has with immediate effect, annulled the recruitment of new workers engaged in December 2016.

The annulment is on the advice of the newly approved Education Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Executive Director of the Secretariat Ussif Mustapha and copied to Myjoyonline.com , Wednesday.

According to the statement, the recruitment had to be annulled because due diligence was not followed in the appointment of the affected employees.

Over 205 workers have been affected by the decision to annul the recruitment. Most of the employees were handed their appointment letters on the 15th of December, 2016.

In December last year a group calling itself ‘Supporting Staff of the National Service Scheme’ alleged that the immediate past CEO of the Secretariat paid a whopping sum of È»100,000 to Zormelo and Associates, a recruitment agency to hire new staff, most of whom are members of the campaign team of the outgoing government.

The group petitioned the Nana Addo led government to review the new recruitment when it settles down.

At a press conference, the group claimed that even though they are in system as supporting staff, the immediate past CEO by passed them and handed appointment letters to friends and cronies who were loyal to the previous government.

To make matters worse, Dr Whyte also announced a 40 percent increase in allowances for National Service Scheme employees which is to take effect this month, even though the provisional budget presented by the outgoing administration made no provision for such increases.

The new minister has therefore decided to annul the appointment of the affected employees.

"Management therefore wishes to advise persons affected by this decision to look forward to a new opportunity to have the staff recruitment properly carried out," the statement said.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah