General News | 8 February 2017 19:56 CET

Fair Wages CEO announces resignation

By MyJoyOnline

The Chief Executive of the Fair Wages Commission George Smith Graham has announced his resignation Myjoyonline.com can confirm.

The resignation letter copied to the Chief of Staff and intercepted by Myjoyonline.com indicates that the resignation will take effect from May 9, 2017.

Per the terms of his contract, Mr Graham is expected to give a three months notice to the appointing authority before resigning.

Mr Graham gave no reasons for his resignation except to say that he wants to pursue other personal interests.

He was appointed on December 22, 2011 by the Public Service Commission and tasked with the responsibility of implementing the Single Spine Salary Structure and harmonize the standardization of allowances in the public service.

His tenure was not without rancour. A number of public sector workers, including doctors, teachers, Pharmacists took turns to organise demonstrations and strikes in protest over unpaid allowances, discriminations in their conditions of service.

These notwithstanding the CEO said he was humbled by the opportunity to serve the country.

"It was a great honour to serve my country as the Chief of Executive of the FWSC over the last eight years. During my tenure, I enjoyed he support of a dedicated team made up of directors and staff of FWSC as well as organised labour and the ministries of Employment, Finance amongst others.." he stated.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

General News

