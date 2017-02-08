NGOs Calls For Support To Alleviate Poverty

Some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the country are complaining of lack of funds as being a major challenge to their activities over the years despite their quest to support the needy.

Chief Executive Officer of Cloth the Naked Outreach, Stephen Quainoo in an interview with Brytfmonline indicated funds has been the major obstacle as far as their operations is concerned and called on co-operate bodies and philanthropists to assist their humanitarian course.

He said , his outfit since its establishment in 2010 has supported lots of needy persons across the globe as they currently operate in Africa as well as the United States of America.

Mr. Quainoo stressed his outfit's commitment to help the needy and also assist in eradicating poverty across the world with the needed support they need.

He was grateful to their foreign partners as well as other groups and individuals who have supported their outfit in any way.

About Cloth the Naked Outreach:

Clothe The Naked Outreach is a charitable Non-profit and Non-governmental organization, specialized in providing Clothing Assistance, Educational Opportunities, Outreach Programs, and Recreational Opportunities, for the less-privileged people, especially Orphans in Orphanages, Children in deprived villages, Mentally-Challenged People in Psychiatric Hospitals, and Prisoners.

CTN Outreach is currently registered in Ghana – West Africa, and United States of America under the administration of three Executive Directors – Mr. Stephen Quainoo, Mr. Jonathan Asamoah, and Ms. Gaynell Dumas. The organization also have over 150 Ambassadors (Members) around the world.

The organization was started in Ghana in 2010 but got registered in 2013 in Ghana. And in 2016, it got registered in USA as Nonprofit organization.