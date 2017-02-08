Desist From Self Medication - Retired Nurse

A Retired Mental Health Nurse, Mrs. Sarah Adams Kyeremeh, has cautioned the general public to desist from self medication since it’s harmful to their health.

According to her, the risk associated with self medication is enormous, hence the need to desist from such practice.

Mrs. Adams Kyeremeh made this known to Space Fm, in an exclusive interview in Sunyani.

She attributed some of the risk factors of self medication as being delay one from receiving early treatment which could lead to complications and other mental related issues.

The retired nurse said it is therefore imperative to seek for medical attention as early as possible so far as health issues are concerned, adding that early treatment could save them their lives and avoid their health from deteriorating.

Mrs. Sarah Adams Kyeremeh has further called on the youth to use their time profitably and not indulge in taking illegal drugs which could destroy their future.

She also advice the unemployed graduates in the country to do something for themselves rather than waiting on government to provide them jobs.

According to her, young graduates can also venture into Agriculture which could equally better their lives as same as white color jobs.

Mrs. Kyeremeh, stated that since the devil finds job for the idle mind, she has therefore entreated the youth to find something to do to avoid been taking drugs and other negative practices.

The retired nurse has also called on parents to have a good relationship with their wards to enable them detect any unfamiliar behaviors in them.