113 Pick Nomination Forms To Contest For Council Of State Elections

113 persons have picked nomination forms to contest for the Council of State elections schedule on Thursday, 16th, February, 2017 nationwide.

The elections which was originally schedule for Thursday, 9th , February, 2017, have to be postponed by the country’s Electoral management body, the Electoral Commission (EC), due to inability of the various assemblies to provide the EC all the assembly members who have been elected to form the Electoral College , to vote on the election day.

Confirming the postponement date on SPACE FM MORNING FLIGHT, the Public Affairs Director of the EC, Mr. Eric Kofi Dzakpasu said all the necessary arrangements by the EC have been done, but the assemblies have decided to do some arrangements to elect their Representatives to form the Electoral College.

Mr. Kofi Dzakpasu was hopeful that if the one week extension is given to the assemblies, they will be adequately be and ready for the Council of State elections.

He said the EC has accepted all the particulars of all the candidates and they are in the processes of balloting and printing of the balloting papers.

He noted that the EC is poised to organize free and credible Council of State elections, but the voters are not ready, but was optimistic that the assemblies will put the necessary and prudent measures to elect their representatives for the elections.

The EC Public Affairs Director said all over the nation, 113 individuals have picked the nominations for the elections with the Volta Region topping the list with 23 persons contesting for the one slot position of the Regional representative of the Council of State.

The lowest region, he stated has 5.

On gender bases, Mr. Kofi Dzakpasu said, 6 out of the 113 persons who have picked the nomination forms are women.

The younger contestant in the elections is 23 year old man and elderly person among them is an 84 year old man.

Article 89 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana states that, there shall be a Council of State to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

(6) of the same Article says the appointment of a member of the Council of State may be terminated by the President on grounds of stated misbehavior or of inability to perform his functions arising from infirmity of body or mind , and with prior approval of Parliament.