General News | 8 February 2017 17:25 CET

EC reschedules Council of State elections

By Ghanaian Chronicle

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rescheduled the Council of State elections from Thursday February 9, to Thursday, February 16.

“EC hereby informs the candidates, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and the public that the elections of regional representatives to the Council of State by the Regional Electoral Colleges, scheduled to be held at all regional capitals, has been rescheduled.”

A statement signed by Mr Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, Head of Communications for the EC, and copied to Ghana News Agency, indicated.

According to the statement: “The additional week was required to enable the MMDAs make the requisite arrangements for the composition of the Regional Electoral Colleges mandated for the election of the regional representatives.

“We wish, however, to state that all other arrangements, including nominations to contest in the election, are still valid for the purpose of the election.”

Source: GNA

Ghana is the country that i love.
By: Hettie
