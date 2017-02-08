MP Worried Over Traffic Congestion At Kasoa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West constituency, Nenyin George Andah, has expressed worry over the traffic and inconveniences commuters experience every day on the Kasoa-Awutu Bereku-Winneba road.

In a statement he delivered on the floor of Parliament yesterday, the MP said most of the residents within Awutu Senya West, Awutu Senya East, Gomoa East and users of the Kasoa-Awutu Beraku-Winneba road, are faced with a nagging problem each morning on their way to performing or returning from performing economic and or social activities within Accra/Tema.

He indicated that the situation is even worsened on weekends, with travellers moving out of town for funerals and other social activities.

Admittedly, the MP associated the problem to the construction of the first phase of the Kasoa Interchange by the National Democratic Congress government, but was quick to add that the construction had brought some relief on the Kasoa section of the highway.

“There is heavy traffic building up at the Kasoa tollbooth that sometimes backs two or three kilometres, with two hours or more waiting that commuters or users have to endure, and then experience that again at the Liberia camp to Beraku junction, which has become a poignant inconvenience to my constituents and other commuters.

Mr. Speaker, it was reported by the previous government, during the commissioning of the Circle Interchange, that the estimated build-up of traffic on the circle road cost the nation a US$100 million annually, as widely covered live, and subsequently reported on during President John Mahama's speech at the circle Interchange commissioning.”

The MP, who made his first statement on the floor yesterday, continued that an investment in a few interchanges, including the 715 metres Kasoa Interchange/Flyover was meant to eradicate these problems.

“Mr Speaker, as a result of long delays in traffic, drivers and some passengers become impatient and use the shoulders of the road, or over exceed speed limits whenever they have a little opportunity to catch up, after spending a lot of time in traffic, putting their lives and that of other road users at risk. There's a likelihood of hitting a pedestrian or another motorist.

“Mr Speaker, a number of these unemployed individuals find employment opportunities in the long and chaotic traffic congestions, running in between cars in traffic, and end up risking their lives, with most of them almost getting knocked down. As a result of these, people are losing their lives through accidents. These inconvenient situations should be rectified.”

He, however, recommended for consideration, the immediate regular deployment of the MTTD personnel to control traffic on these roads.