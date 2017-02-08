House Of Chiefs Praises President Akufo-Addo

The National House of Chiefs has lauded the President Akufo-Addo-led government for what it described as “innovative initiatives” to tackle the unemployment menace facing the country, especially the youth.

Giving his remarks when a delegation of the National House of Chiefs met the President at the Jubilee House yesterday, the President of the House, Togbe Afede IV, who led a delegation from his outfit, also commended Nana Addo for winning the elections, and successfully assuming the highest office of the land.

Togbe Afede assured President Akufo-Addo that the chiefs would support his laudable policies, such as one district one factory among others, to reduce armed robbery, which some of the youth have engaged in as a result of the lack of jobs.

While complimenting the bold visions of the President, Togbe Afede noted that the election of Nana Akufo-Addo as President, meant that “the people of Ghana, unhappy with [their] circumstances, have endorsed your agenda for change.”

Again, he reminded the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces of his promise, during the campaign season, and even at his inaugural ceremony, to be a President for all.

However, fighting corruption, as the President had championed over the years, is one of the major expectations of the chiefs about this government, and to make sure that the standard of living of Ghanaians was improved.

“Your Excellency, the task ahead cannot be accomplished by you alone,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo thanked the delegation of the National House of Chiefs, especially for the very warm words of congratulations that came from the lips of the President.

He noted that the progress of the country would requires that traditional rulers find effective ways to collaborate to address the concerns of the country.

“We are hoping that under this administration, there will be a new partnership between the traditional rulers and the Central Government for the public discourse of our country,” he remarked.