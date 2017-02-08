GhVetting: Otiko asked 36 questions by Haruna Iddrisu [Infographic]

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, asked the most questions during the vetting of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba.

The Majority Leader, Joseph Osei-Owusu on the contrary, asked the minister 7 questions in the 129 minute-long encounter with the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Details of the encounter are captured in the following infographic.

–

By: Mawuli Tsikata/citifmonline.com/Ghana