General News | 8 February 2017 15:17 CET
#GhVetting: Otiko asked 36 questions by Haruna Iddrisu [Infographic]
The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, asked the most questions during the vetting of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba.
The Majority Leader, Joseph Osei-Owusu on the contrary, asked the minister 7 questions in the 129 minute-long encounter with the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
Details of the encounter are captured in the following infographic.
–
By: Mawuli Tsikata/citifmonline.com/Ghana
